Snow showers start this evening and continue through Thursday

Happy Tuesday!

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of western, central, southwestern, and southern Montana from late Tuesday night until Thursday afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of central, north-central, and northwestern Montana as well as the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier Park area starting 11pm Tuesday and lasting until 11am Thursday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of central and eastern Montana until 11am Tuesday.

Today skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast and precipitation out of the north will makes it way down bringing scattered evening snow showers, especially in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the teens and 20s. A breeze will be around between 10-20 mph, so blowing snow may be an issue.

Wednesday skies will be cloudy and a second storm system out of the west will combine with the storm system from the north allowing for periods of snow in central and western Montana. Dry for a lot of the day in eastern Montana until the evening. Widespread moderate to heavy snow is then expected Wednesday evening and Wednesday night increasing accumulation totals. High temperatures will be colder than Tuesday in the single digits and teens.

Thursday clouds decrease but some scattered snow showers are still possible during the morning. Between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening, 4-8" of snow is possible in the lower elevations, less than 5" in northeastern Montana, and up to 18"of snow is possible in the mountains. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 0s and -0s.

Friday and Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, especially in the mountains. Highs in the 0s, 10s, and low to mid 20s on Friday, and the mid to upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s on Saturday. Breezy on Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Breezy as well, sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.