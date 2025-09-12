Scattered storms possible Friday with highs in the 70s

Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the area. One or two of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and hail in the dark green-shaded areas.

MTN News

Check out the forecast:

Scatter storms possible Friday with highs in the 70s- Friday, September 12

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s for highs in central and eastern Montana. More isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible into Saturday, and just an isolated shower on Sunday. Overall, the majority of the weekend should be dry, warm and pleasant. High temperatures warm from the low to mid 70s on Saturday to the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Sunday.

Another system will impact our area early next week, which will bring unsettled weather back into the forecast. A few showers and thunderstorms possible on Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures will also cool off a bit into the 70s on Monday and upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday. Drier and warmer conditions take hold for the rest of the week.