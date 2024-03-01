Scattered to isolated rain and snow showers today with cooler temperatures

Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 9am/5pm Friday for portions of western, central, and north-central Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARMING is in effect until 6pm Saturday for portions of southern Montana.

Today there will be scattered snow showers around Helena and isolated snow and rain showers around in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be breezy in central and north-central Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of snow around. There will also be some rain in eastern portions of north-central Montana, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A coating to 4" of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations by Sunday morning. High temperatures will be ranging from the low 20s to the low 40s. It will also be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be partly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers around, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. Monday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers around, especially in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s and conditions will be a bit breezy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. High temperatures will range from the upper teens to the mid 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with some isolated snow showers around. Temperatures highs will be in the 30s and conditions will be breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.