School Delays/Closures (Tuesday, February 11, 2025)

Bitter cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are forecasted for Monday night and Tuesday morning. Actual air temperatures Tuesday morning are going to be in the -10s and -20s, and wind chills are going to be in the -30s and -40s, with some locations along the Hi-Line possibly seeing wind chills in the -50s.

Due to the forecasted bitter cold air temperatures and wind chills, multiple school districts have announced delayed openings or closures for Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Here is a list of the school delays/closures that we have received as of 9:45pm on Monday, 2/10/2025:

CLOSURES:

- Hays LodgePole School District: CLOSED

- Heart Butte School: CLOSED

DELAYS:

- Box Elder Public Schools: 2 hour delay. Do not drop students off at school until 9:30am.

- Browning Public Schools: 1 hour delay.

- Cottonwood School District (Havre area): Delayed start. Starting at 10am

- Harlem Public Schools: 2 hour delay. Buses will run 2 hours later than usual.

- Havre Public Schools: 2 hour delay. Buses will run 2 hours later than usual.

- North Star School: 2 hour delay. Buses will run 2 hours later than usual and school will start at 10am.

- Poplar Schools: Delayed start. School will start at 10am.

- Rocky Boy Public Schools: School will start at 10am. Buses will run 2 hours later than usual.

If you know of any other delays or closures that are not listed above, please let us know by emailing news@krtv.com or weather@krtv.com. This list will continue to be updated as necessary.

When your child heads to school tomorrow, please make sure they have multiple layers on and that there is no exposed skin as frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes with wind chills this cold.