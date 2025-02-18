School Delays/Closures (Tuesday, February 18, 2025)

Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills through Wednesday

Bitter cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are forecasted for Monday night and Tuesday morning. In north-central Montana, actual air temperatures Tuesday morning are going to be in the -10s, -20s, and -30s, and wind chills are going to be in the -30s, -40s, and -50s.

Due to poor road conditions in some areas as well as the forecasted bitter cold air temperatures/wind chills, several school districts have announced changes to their schedule for Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Here is a list of the school delays/closures that we have received as of 9:45pm on Monday:

CLOSURES:

- Heart Butte School: CLOSED

- Valier Public Schools: CLOSED. No after school activities or practices.

DELAYS:

- Browning Public Schools: 1 hour delay.

- Denton Public Schools: School will start at 10am. The board meeting will be at 10:30am.

- Geyser Public Schools: 2 hour delay

- Harlem Public Schools: 2 hour delay. Classes will start at 10am.

- Havre Public Schools: 2 hour delay. Buses will run 2 hours later than usual.

- Hays LodgePole School District: 2 hour delay

- Stanford Public Schools: 2 hour delay.

- Turner School: 2 hour delay. School will begin at 10am.

REMOTE LEARNING:

- Winifred Public Schools: No in person classes. Remote learning day.

When your child heads to school tomorrow, please make sure they have multiple layers on and that there is no exposed skin as frostbite can occur in as little as 5 minutes with wind chills this cold.

If you know of any other delays or closures that are not listed above, please let us know by emailing news@krtv.com or weather@krtv.com. This list will continue to be updated as necessary.