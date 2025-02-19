School Delays (Wednesday, February 19, 2025)

Bitter cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are forecasted for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. In north-central Montana, actual air temperatures Wednesday morning are going to be in the -20s, -30s, and -40s, and wind chills are going to be in the -30s, -40s, and -50s.

Extremely cold overnight, then the warm-up (finally!) begins

Due to these forecasted bitter cold air temperatures and wind chills, several school districts have announced delays for Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Here is a list of the school delays that we have received as of 9pm on Tuesday:

DELAYS:

- Browning Public Schools: 1 hour delay.

- Box Elder Public Schools: 2 hour delay.

- Chinook Schools: 2 hour delay.

- Harlem Public Schools: 2 hour delay. Classes will start at 10am.

- Havre Public Schools: 2 hour delay. Buses will run 2 hours later than usual.

- Hays LodgePole School District: 2 hour delay

- Turner School: 2 hour delay. School will begin at 10am.

- Winifred Public Schools: School will start at 10am. NO East bus route. The Highway, Salt Creek, and West bus routes will be running 2 hours and 15 minutes later than usual.

When your child heads to school tomorrow, please make sure they have multiple layers on and that there is no exposed skin as frostbite can occur in as little as 5 minutes with wind chills this cold.

If you know of any other delays or closures that are not listed above, please let us know by emailing news@krtv.com or weather@krtv.com. This list will continue to be updated as necessary.