Scorching heat with increasing storm chances for the weekend

The triple-digit heat is making a return for parts of the area, with some parts of eastern Montana warming up as high as 107°. Records will be challenged or broken in many spots, including Great Falls with a forecast high of 99°, Helena with a forecast high of 100°, Havre with a forecast high of 102°, and Glasgow forecast to reach 105°.

Along with the heat, wildfire smoke will continue to increase as a high pressure ridge strengthens to the south. The worst of the smoke will likely be Saturday afternoon and evening. Air quality may be impacted at times.

During the weekend, a few disturbances will traverse the area triggering occasional showers and thunderstorms. The activity will be widely scattered Saturday evening, but becoming more widespread on Sunday as a stronger system arrives. There is the chance for some stronger thunderstorms in the mix, with gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours. The Hi-Line east of Havre looks to be in the bulls-eye for heavier rainfall, but this could shift.

Temperatures will gradually cool heading into the next work week. By Sunday, highs will top out in the 80s and slipping towards the 70s by Wednesday. It looks to remain unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms every day next week.