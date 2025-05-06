Seasonable May day; Warmer temperatures ahead

Warmer and drier weather will make a return to central and eastern Montana starting today. A southeast breeze will strengthen in the afternoon to 10 to 20 mph across the plains, with a few gusts up to 30 mph possible. Daytime highs will climb into the 50s in Fergus and Judith Basin counties and low to mid 60s across the rest of central and eastern Montana.

A weak system passes through on Thursday, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms and breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening. Winds could gust to 40 mph across the plains and 50 mph or higher for the Rocky Mountain Front. Aside from that, it's going to be mostly dry and warm with daytime highs in the 70s from Wednesday through Friday.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend as it'll be warm and pleasant with temperatures climbing into the 80s. A Pacific trough will move into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, bringing a cold front into Montana during the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are possible for our Mother's Day. It'll stay warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A relatively cooler and more unsettled weather pattern looks to take shape for much of next week. Temperatures will be closer to or below normal in the 50s and 60s with more chances for rain and thunderstorms. Overall, expect a shift to cooler and wetter conditions next week.

