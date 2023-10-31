Seasonably chilly temperatures this Halloween

Happy Tuesday and Happy Halloween!

For all you trick-or-treaters out there bring a jacket on your quest to fill your bags to the brim with candy. Temperatures from 5 to 9pm this evening will be between 25 and 40 degrees.

Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until noon on Wednesday in northwest and western portions of Montana. Pollutants in the air get trapped under high pressure and lead tom deteriorating air quality.

Today and Wednesday conditions will be on the calmer side. Partly to mostly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions. An upper-level ridge is in control of the weather bringing the slowly warming temperatures and dry conditions. Highs today and tomorrow will range in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy skies with rain likely. Highs in the 30s and 40s with a breeze between 15-20 mph. Rain expected to go through the night and into early Friday. Friday will have a chance of rain in the morning with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. A slight chance of snow is possible in eastern Montana. Temperature highs in the 30s and 40s.

This weekend and into Monday for central Montana there will be partly sunny skies, chances of rain, and highs in the 40s. In eastern Montana Saturday, mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow and highs in the 30s. Last, next Monday has a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s.