Series of systems brings mountain snow, gusty winds to Montana

Good morning! Light rain and snow showers are moving across north central Montana this morning. Over the next few days, a couple of weather systems are expected to bring light to moderate snowfall in the mountains and breezy to gusty conditions across the plains.

The winds will be strongest this evening into tonight, with a High Wind Warning active from 2:00 PM Thursday to 8:00 AM Friday for the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind gusts could exceed 65 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front, while the plains may see gusts of 40-50 mph.

A low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to drop in and bring cooler temperatures and widespread precipitation from Sunday into Monday. High temperatures are expected to drop from the 40s this weekend to the 20s and 30s next week.

Accumulating snow is likely during this time, with several inches expected in the mountains and lighter snowfall across the plains. However, snow chances are likely to diminish for the remainder of next week.

