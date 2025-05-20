Several chances for showers and thunderstorms this week

We're off to a cool start with partly cloudy skies, but we'll watch for increasing clouds and the chance of a passing shower or two today. The more widespread impact will be gusty west winds, sustained at 10-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph across the plains, with gusts over 30 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front out to I-15. Seasonably cool temperatures as highs will hit the upper 50s and 60s.

Wednesday looks similarly cool and unsettled, with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Storm chances increase Thursday through Friday as a more potent disturbance moves across the Treasure State. Temperatures generally stay near or slightly below average through the end of the workweek and into Saturday, with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

There is better certainty that a high pressure ridge will amplify over the Mountain West on Sunday and into Memorial Day. This means temperatures will heat up and storm chances will diminish just in time for Memorial Day. Most areas are expected to reach the 70s on Sunday and Monday, with a few spots even hitting the low 80s on Memorial Day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most areas are going to remain mostly dry.

