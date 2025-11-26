A significant snowstorm is set to bring several inches of snow accumulation across Montana during busy holiday travel. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the area.

Several inches of snow impacting holiday travel across Montana- Wednesday, November 26

Light snow is falling early this morning across central Montana. This is the appetizer for a much larger storm that develops on Thanksgiving during the afternoon and evening. Worst conditions will be overnight Thursday into Friday. Expect snow-packed, slick roads and low visibility. 3-8 inches of snow for most, with some localized amounts more than that. Up to a foot of snow in the mountains.

Dense Freezing Fog is also leading to slippery roads on the Hi-Line. Visibility has been down below a quarter of a mile in spots and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. this morning. Another round of dense freezing fog is likely to form Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Frigid temperatures accompany the snowfall. High temperatures will only reach the 10s and 20s on Friday and subzero wind chills are possible at times. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph will cause blowing snow reducing visibility. Make sure your prepared in case you get stuck if you have to travel.

Subzero wind chills continue through the weekend. Daytime highs stay in the 10s and 20s. Overnight lows dropping below zero for the Hi-Line and into the single digits for central Montana. Layer up if you plan to be outside. Some lingering snow showers could stick around into Saturday, but most of the weekend will stay dry.

Temperatures rebound next week. Highs will climb back into the 30s and 40s. The wind gets stronger and rain/snow shower chances increase again.