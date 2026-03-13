That powerful wind that roared across the state has died down. Widespread snow is falling across central Montana, with some areas of moderate to heavy snow between Great Falls and Lewistown. The mountains along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front have already received 18 to 24 inches of snow.

Today's Forecast:

Several inches to over a foot of snowfall expected in central Montana- Friday, March 13

MTN News

Areas of snow, mixed with rain near Helena, will continue throughout Friday, with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s in central Montana, and in the 40s in southwestern Montana.

A cold front will move south through the state tonight into Saturday, bringing heavier snowfall rates and colder temperatures. All areas will see snow, with highs only reaching into the 20s and 30s on Saturday. Winds pick up, gusting to 30-40 mph during the afternoon, causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. Several inches to over a foot of snow is expected in the lower elevations, while mountain ranges in central Montana will pick up heavy snowfall of 1 to 3 feet.

MTN News

MTN News

Snow will taper off by Sunday morning, but temperatures will be cold, dropping into the 0s and 10s. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s and lower 30s.

MTN News

A warm front lifts through Sunday night into Monday, bringing stronger winds and some rain and snow showers. Snow levels will rise as the front advances. A major warmup is on the way, with temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. The rapid snowmelt could lead to localized ponding of water.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News