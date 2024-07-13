There were several tornadoes in northeastern Montana Friday evening. It will take a couple days for the National Weather Service in Glasgow to put out a report in regards to Friday's severe weather, but based on photos we received, it looks like there were at least three if not more tornadoes.

There were twin tornadoes south-southeast of Opheim in Valley County, and there was a tornado in Daniels County south of the Richland area. There was also a possible tornado near Larslan in Valley County.

The first Tornado Warning was issued at 6:47pm for the northern part of Valley County, with the last Tornado Warning expiring at 8:15pm. Multiple tornado warnings were in effect for northeastern Valley County, southwestern Daniels County, and northwestern Roosevelt County during this 88 minute period.

It seems like most of the tornadoes occurred in rural areas, so most of the damage was just to farmland. However, there were reports of broken trees, downed power lines, and a barn being ripped apart near the Larslan area. It appears that the Larslan area received the most tornado damage on Friday.

Tornadoes were not the only threat with these storms as there was also torrential rainfall, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph, and large hail. One viewer stated that baseball to softball sized hail fell north of Larslan, and our radar indicated that hail as large as a grapefruit may have been falling at one point.

We will update this article with more information as we get it. However, if you or anyone you know have any photos of the tornadoes, the hail, or any damage from the tornadoes or hail, please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com