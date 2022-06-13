Several windy days followed by a big warm up throughout the work week

Discussion: A closed low pressure system develops later tonight and pulls away throughout the day Monday. The storm pulls in cooler air causing rain to change to snow in the mountains (locations above 5000 feet). Cold and snowy conditions can be expected in the mountains, including places like Marias Pass and Logan Pass.

Showers look to continue longer than anticipated with scattered showers lasting into Wednesday morning. Beyond that, temperatures warm quickly and many locations will be approaching 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Sunday night: Scattered showers. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Wind increases during the afternoon out of the WSW at 20-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Remaining breezy overnight with scattered showers continuing. Overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, cool and breezy. Sustained WSW wind at 25-30 MPH gusting to 50 MPH at times. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Remaining breezy overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Showers taper during the morning followed by mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. A bit breezy with a sustained WSW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. High temperatures in the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible overnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Sunday: Cooler with a chance for showers. High temperatures in the mid 70s.