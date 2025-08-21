Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Severe Thunderstorm Recap: Havre- August 20, 2025

Havre Kayaks
Katie Vukasin
Havre Kayaks
Posted
and last updated

A destructive severe thunderstorm impacted the Havre area Wednesday evening shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The storm packed a punch with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail.

The wind was extremely strong with this storm. Gusts up to 75 miles per hour were recorded at the Havre airport several times, and at one point, the wind was sustained at 59 mph!

This wind did cause some minor damage, including broken tree limbs.

Viewer Video: Heavy Rain & Hail in Havre

Medium to large-sized hail also feel with this storm.

There were numerous reports of penny to quarter-sized hail falling in town, and this hail accumulated several inches in parts of town.

Stephie Mclain

The heavy rain also led to some flooding in town once again. A couple viewers mentioned that over 1” of rain fell in under a half hour.

This led to several roads being flooded, with rivers flowing down some streets. A couple people even took it upon themselves to kayak along Highway 2.

Jessie Perez

If you have any photos or videos of the flooding, hail, or wind, please send them to weather@krtv.com.

TRENDING
Young man dies in crash in Great Falls MSU student dies after being hit by a train New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls Latest information on the Milk River Project

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App