Live radar: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for some areas

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Cascade County, Teton County, and Chouteau County. The warning was issued at 5:50 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The NWS says: "The main threats will be frequent lightning, wind gusts to 60 mph, and hail to quarter size. A few storms may become even stronger. If a thunderstorm approaches, seek shelter! The expected thunderstorms today and tonight may also produce periods of heavy rainfall as they move across Southwest, Central, and North Central Montana. This may cause some drivers to hydroplane on wet roads, or possibly minor localized flash flooding of low-lying areas. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions!"

