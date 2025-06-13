Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of our region

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of central and eastern Montana until 9pm on Friday, June 13, 2025.
Severe thunderstorms with large hail (up to 2.5") and/or damaging winds (up to 75 mph) are expected, and the possibility of a tornado can not be ruled out.
Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado to Montana- Friday, June 13
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 risk for severe weather in central Montana. This is the highest risk of severe weather so far this year in our area.
Storms are expected to develop early to mid-afternoon over central Montana, then move east across the plains throughout the afternoon and evening.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 44%
- Dew point: 51°
- Pressure: 29.68 in
- Wind speed: 13 mph
- Wind direction: NNW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:27 AM
- Sunset: 09:23 PM