Live Radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for some areas

GREAT FALLS — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, for portions of Montana east of I-15. Damaging winds with gusts greater than 58 miles per hour are going to be the main hazard, but isolated large hail (up to 1.5") is also possible.

For Saturday, temperatures will be on the rise once again as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 90s. We will have some locations hitting the 100-degree mark. We will have partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible for both days, but many locations will stay dry. Winds for the weekend will be out of the West between 5-15 mph.