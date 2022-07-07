Severe Thunderstorm Watch for some areas of Montana

GREAT FALLS — Thunderstorms are expected to move across parts of central and northern Montana on Thursday afternoon and evening.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 9pm for the central part of Montana. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail, and/or a stray tornado are possible.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 12am/6am Friday for a lot of central and eastern Montana. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may cause flash flooding in some areas

Wednesday's storms brought torrential rain, large hail, and winds of up to 60 miles per hour in some areas, along with several reported funnel clouds.