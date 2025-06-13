Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, hail and isolated tornado to Montana on Friday

MTN News

DENSE FOG advisory in effect until 9AM. Very dense fog is impacting a lot of central Montana. Use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination. Expect quickly changing visibility on the roads and highways, at time down to a few hundred feet.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded portions of central and eastern Montana to an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and large hail are the primary threats, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out in this setup.

Timing: noon-4pm for central Montana and 4pm-8pm for eastern Montana