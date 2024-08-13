Severe thunderstorms possible again today; Drier for the weekend

Rinse and repeat with another severe thunderstorm threat for today, except everyone east of I-15 has the chance to see a strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

KRTV

Yesterday, some areas in eastern Toole and Liberty counties received 60mph+ wind gusts and over a half an inch of rainfall from severe-warned thunderstorms. This is a possibility again today, along with the chance of hail.

A severe t-storm warning is issued if there is confidence for hail 1" in diameter or larger, or wind gusts of 58mph+. Stay weather aware, and I’ll keep you updated on any warnings as they are issued.

Outside the storm activity, most of central and eastern Montana will see increasing clouds and hazy skies. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s for central Montana and upper 80s and lower 90s for eastern Montana.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 80s each afternoon for the rest of the week, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday and Thursday. However, most of the day will feature sunny and dry conditions. A more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms is likely for Friday, bringing clouds and cooler temperatures.

High pressure will strengthen to our south for the weekend providing lower rain chances and warmer temperatures.