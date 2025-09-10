Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to lift north through the Hi-Line this morning. Clouds will clear to sunshine throughout the rest of the morning, followed by increasing clouds into the afternoon. A southerly flow will bring enough monsoonal moisture to trigger a few gusty showers, but most places stay dry today.

MTN News

Check out the latest forecast:

Severe weather possible Thursday- Wednesday, September 10

Warm temperatures continue with highs in the low to mid 80s in central Montana and upper 80s in eastern Montana. A strong southeast breeze will develop in the afternoon for eastern Montana with gusts over 30 mph possible.

MTN News

Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. The best chance for severe weather is going to be for eastern Montana, but if we get more sunshine during the day the storms could get stronger further west into central and western Montana. The storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours.

MTN News

A broad, slow moving storm will then move over Montana on Friday and into this weekend. This will bring rounds of showers, at times heavy, bringing significant rainfall to parts of the state during this timeframe. It will also cool down with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

MTN News

Next week another system looks to impact the area with the potential for more rain. Temperatures will stay seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s early next week.

MTN News

MTN News