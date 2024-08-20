Severe weather shifts east; Cooler weather arrives for the weekend

Another day of active weather is on tap for Tuesday, as there is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s in central Montana, while eastern Montana can expect highs in the low to mid-90s.

The persistent southwest flow aloft will contribute to the moisture and fuel needed for today’s thunderstorms. However, it will also carry wildfire smoke into southwest Montana, creating hazy skies and reduced visibility. Additionally, there is an elevated fire risk in southwest Montana due to dry and breezy conditions.

On Wednesday, the severe weather risk is expected to shift eastward, with scattered severe thunderstorms anticipated throughout eastern Montana. Central Montana will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will drop to seasonal averages by Wednesday and Thursday, settling into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A stretch of quieter weather is expected to close out the workweek, but temperatures will rebound on Friday, reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s.

As we head into the weekend, a significant cooldown will arrive, along with unsettled weather. Weather models vary regarding the timing and intensity of precipitation, but expect showers and thunderstorms on both days. Noticeably cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday, with highs only reaching the 60s and 70s.