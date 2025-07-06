Warming up and drying out

Shower and t-storm chances this evening, drier conditions ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures today ranged from the 60’s to 80’s across the region. Low temperatures tonight are expected in the cool 40’s and 50’s with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts will reach up to 20-30 mph, calming down through the overnight hours tonight.

Troughing well ahead of a building ridge will continue to support showers and thunderstorms this evening over the plains. Areas in and adjacent to Blaine/Fergus county appear to have the greatest risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm through this evening.

The building ridge shifts eastward heading into Sunday. Low- end chances for thunderstorms will be possible across the Hi-Line Sunday afternoon. Other than that, Sunday looks relatively dry for most of the region. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with temperatures continuing to warm up into the upper-70’s and lower-80’s. Winds will shift to be more relatively light tomorrow, around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph (up to 30 mph at times along the Rocky Mountain Front).

The ridge will finally build into the state early this upcoming week, which will promote a drying and warming trend through mid-week or so. Expect sunny skies and temperatures up into the low to upper 90’s Tuesday and Wednesday. Mid to late next week, low-end shower and thunderstorms chances return with temperatures returning to the 80’s.

