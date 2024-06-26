Shower and thunderstorm chances begin

WEATHER DISCUSSION: One more day of above average temperatures for the region with highs in the 80’s. Lows tonight are expected in the 50’s and 60’s. Sunny skies will start out the day though clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds look to stay on the lighter side for Montana, up to 20 mph wind gusts expected with precipitation chances increasing through the afternoon.

With the upper-level ridge still around today, this will encourage the temperatures to remain up to 15 degrees above average today. A moist and unstable southwesterly flow aloft will bring chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms should decrease some overnight before becoming more widespread and prevalent tomorrow on Thursday. Strong and possible severe storms will be expected for tomorrows forecast will brief downpours and gusts conditions possible.

A low-pressure trough off on the Pacific will continue moving east into the region, eventually cooling temperatures down back into the 70’s and 60’s for the end of the week. Warmer and drier weather will be on the way for the upcoming weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely and thunderstorms possible. Highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. Breezy, wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 50’s.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and mostly sunny, highs in 70’s.

