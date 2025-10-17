Shower chances, gusty winds on Friday

Here comes the wind! Peak wind gusts so far this morning have reached up to 82 mph at Deep Creek in Glacier County and 58 mph in Cut Bank.

Check out the forecast:

Shower chances, gusty winds- Friday, October 17

Friday will feature seasonably warm temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s in central and eastern Montana. We'll have very gusty winds along the Rocky Mountain Front with wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts over 50 mph. Out across the plains, wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph and wind gusts over 40 mph.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

We'll have increasing clouds as a cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will develop first on the Hi-Line and in Glacier National Park, then spread southeast across the rest of the area. There could be some bursts of heavier snow over the mountain passes and in the mountains, with a dusting to 3 or 4 inches of snow possible by Saturday morning.

MTN News

MTN News

The system clears out by Saturday morning making way for a mostly sunny, dry and pleasant day. High temperatures in the 50s, with breezy conditions. Sustained winds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

MTN News

MTN News

Another system will move into the state on Sunday. This storm will bring heavier precipitation west of the Divide, with scattered rain and mountain snow showers elsewhere. There will be high winds along the Rocky Mountain Front, with potential gusts of 60-70+ mph. Travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles. Winds across the plains could gust to 40-50 mph. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Lingering rain and mountain snow are possible into Monday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. A warming trend will then take hold for the rest of the week, with highs gradually rising through the 50s and into the 60s.

MTN News

MTN News