Showers and below average temperatures to kick off October

WEATHER DISCUSSION: October started out with chilly temperatures and precipitation. Light rain showers and isolated thunderstorms persisted through the weekend and is expected to continue through early next week. For Sunday, the daily highs stayed in the 40’s and 50’s, well below average for the time of year. With breezy conditions to start out the day, those winds did wind down as evening approached eventually into calm conditions for many places. Cloudy skies also persisted through the weekend with higher elevation snow making it into the forecast. With the amount of moisture received in North Central Montana, expect fog through the night.

Tomorrow, the temperatures are returning into the 60’s for daily highs though this will still be slightly below average. The sun will make an appearance once again with partly to mostly sunny skies across the region. While there will be a little break in precipitation on Monday, showers are still likely, mainly at night. The winds are expected to make a comeback with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph at times, especially around the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-line.

MTN News

An deep upper-level trough off to the West is the reason for most of the precipitation and windy conditions through the weekend. It will continue to deepen into the state through Tuesday so, expect more winds and showers for Tuesday. As that trough begins to lift around Wednesday, it is looking like warmer temperatures and dry conditions are incoming for the middle to end of next week. As an upper-level ridge likely moves in following the trough, the temperatures look to reach into the 70’s with sunny skies to boot for next weekend.

MTN News

MTN News

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers, mainly in the evening and overnight hours. and cloudy with lows in the upper 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds becoming calmer in the evening.

MONDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Gusts up to 20 and 30 mph.

TUESDAY Showers likely. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the 40’s. Gusts up to 20 and 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 and 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s to 40’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the 40’s.