Showers and thunderstorm chances coming up

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The next few days will have a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. Temperatures remained right around average in the 60’s and 70’s today with lows expected tonight in the upper 40’s and 50’s. Mostly cloudy skies with chances of showers will be seen tonight as moisture builds in.

Through Tuesday evening, a closed low is within a broad upper trough slowly drifting East, resulting in the start of multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms that started this afternoon in SW Montana initially. These showers and thunderstorms diminish somewhat late evening before another round of showers and a perhaps a few thunderstorms move in from the south.

Some stronger to severe storms are possible across North Central Montana Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center highlights this risk with a slight risk for severe weather along and east of a line from Havre to Lewistown. Gusty winds and chances of hail are possible with stronger storms. High temperatures Tuesday will be similar to today, with highs in 70’s and 80’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Expect winds to be calmer at the start of the day, beginning to pick up through the evening and overnight hours into Wednesday. A Flash Flood watch will be in effect starting Tuesday afternoon through Lewis and Clark county.

Stormtracker Weather

Wednesday into early Thursday, Upper-level patterns result in a period of heavy rain across the majority of Central and North Central Montana. The chance for 2 inches of rain east of I-15 is at or above 50% with this system. Another concern Wednesday will be a risk for strong winds across the plains with 40 to 50 mph gusts possible. A High Wind Watch will be issued so far for Fergus County starting on Wednesday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of night showers. Mostly cloudy with lows in 40’s/50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Showers, chance of morning rain and thunderstorms possible. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely and cloudy with highs in 50’s/60’s and lows in 40’s. 13 to 25 mph winds with gusts up to 50/60 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and partly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and 40’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 40’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s/70’s and lows in 50’s.