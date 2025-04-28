Showers and thunderstorms tonight, mild conditions next week

For Monday, expect continued precipitation such as showers, thunderstorms, and mountain snow. High temperatures look to be in the 50’s and 60’s with gradually clear skies. Wind wise, expect the gusts seen in the morning around 20-30 mph gradually ending from West to East, becoming lighter by the afternoon.

Behind the precipitation, another disturbance aloft drops south from Canada, and will bring another round of rain and light snow above pass level Tuesday and Wednesday. Precipitation doesn`t look to be as impactful compared to today`s system. In the second half of next week, ensemble clusters hint at an upper-level ridge bringing warm temperatures and dry weather to the region.

