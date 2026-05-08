After some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday will be dry with sunshine to start followed by increasing clouds later in the day. High temperatures climb into the 70s to near 80.

MTN News

MTN News

Friday Morning Forecast:

Showers clear for a gorgeous Mother's Day- Friday, May 8

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for northeast Montana from noon to 8 p.m. due to low humidity and gusty winds.

MTN News

This weekend starts off unsettled with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. High temperatures will cool back into the 50s and 60s.

MTN News

High pressure amplifies across the West into Sunday, sending temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Mother's Day. Warm and dry weather continues into next week with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. The next chance for a few showers and thunderstorms doesn't arrive until the middle of next week.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News