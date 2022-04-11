Significant, spring snowstorm for central and southern Montana

A significant, spring snowstorm will impact central and southern Montana Monday night through Wednesday morning. As the storm system passes to the south of central Montana, snow begins to break out with the steadiest snow beginning after midnight on Monday night. Wind gusts of 40-50 MPH are possible in eastern portions of the viewing area causing near blizzard conditions at times. The heaviest snow accumulations will be in the Judith, Little Belt and Big Belt mountains where upwards of 18" may fall. Little to no snow accumulation will be expected for much of the Hi-Line. The storm departs Wednesday morning as a frigid and potentially record breaking cold airmass settles in. Record low and record low high temperatures are possible as we progress through the work week. Another disturbance may bring some light snow showers to the area on Friday with a slight moderation in temperatures expected heading into Easter weekend.

Sunday night: A few, scattered snow showers will linger into the night. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Overnight lows in the upper 10s and low 20s.

Monday: Scattered snow showers. Wind increasing to 15-20 MPH out of the northeast. Gusts as high as 35 MPH. High temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight snow overspreads the area with snow-covered roads possible after midnight. Temperatures fall into the mid 10s.

Tuesday: Snow, heavy at times in the morning. Tapering during the evening. Wind NE at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. High temperatures in the mid 20s. Scattered snow showers overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 0s and low 10s. Wind chill values in the -0s and 0s.

Wednesday: A few, lingering snow showers in the morning. High temperatures in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the 0s. Wind chill values as low as -15.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Brutal wind chills in the morning. High temperatures in the lower 30s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid 10s.

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s.

Saturday: Widely scattered snow showers. High temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 10s and low 20s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated snow showers possible. High temperatures in the lower 40s.