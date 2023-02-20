Significant winter storm impacts central and eastern Montana through Wednesday morning

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Snow will continue to push south into the Helena area and the I-90 corridor during the late morning and afternoon hours. There will be a brief break from the snowfall in central Montana during the afternoon and evening on Monday.

Snow redevelops, especially east of Great Falls and in the mountains, Monday night and continues into Tuesday. The wind also increases during the evening with gusts up to 50 MPH possible throughout central and eastern Montana. Blowing snow is going to create hazardous travel on Tuesday.

An arctic cold front drops south across the region with a quick burst of snowfall and strong wind gusts on Tuesday. In wake of the cold front, temperatures will plummet below zero Tuesday night and remain below zero through Thursday. A quick warm-up is anticipated by next weekend.

MONDAY: Steady snow continuing in the mountains, scattered snow showers in lower elevations. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A sustained SW breeze developing during the evening at 10-20 MPH. Areas of blowing snow possible. High temperatures in the mid to upper 20s for the Lewistown area and northeastern Montana, low to mid 30s for central Montana, upper 30s and lower 40s for the Helena Valley. Snow redeveloping for locations east of Great Falls and higher elevations. Temperatures falling into the 10s for the Hi-Line, 20s and 30s for the rest of central Montana.

TUESDAY: Snow showers and gusty winds. Areas of heavy snow possible. Highs in the 20s and 30s falling into the 0s and 10s by late evening. Scattered snow showers continue overnight as temperatures fall into the -0s and -10s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers, especially in eastern Montana. Frigid with high temperatures in the -0s and 0s. Wind chills as lows as -30. Isolated shower continuing overnight as temperatures fall into the -10s. Wind chills as low as -30.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and frigid. Highs in the -0s and 0s. Decreasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the -0s and -10s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 0s and 10s for the Hi-Line, upper 10s and lower 20s for central Montana.