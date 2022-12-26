Slick roads, strong winds and scattered showers

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Areas of light freezing rain continue to impact the Hi-Line through late morning on Monday. Roads are very icy region-wide, even in areas where temperatures have risen above freezing. The melt-refreeze cycle continues over the next several days creating dangerous road conditions and a higher risk of slip-related injuries. Minor street flooding will also be a risk as snowmelt continues.

Temperatures will be seasonable warm through midweek before falling closer to climatological normal. An atmospheric river event is going to continue funneling moisture into western Montana with low elevation steady rain and high elevation heavy snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers will be around east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MONDAY: Freezing drizzle possible for the Hi-Line. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Breezy with a sustained SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. A bit cooler in northeastern Montana with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Scattered showers developing as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers in lower elevation, snow showers above 7000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy with a sustained SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 45 MPH at times. Rain showers, mixing with snow overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Sustained SW breeze at 20-30 MPH gusting to 50 MPH at times. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Overnight lows in the upper 10s and lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray snow shower over the Continental Divide. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the mountains. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the 10s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.