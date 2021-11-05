Slightly cooler but blustery Friday, seasonable temperatures return next week

A cold front moved through earlier this evening, bringing showers and gustier winds in its wake. Those gusty winds continue during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Gusts will reach 40-50mph and even higher along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Friday will be cooler, but still seasonably mild in the mid 50's The day will start with some cloud cover with skies quickly clearing. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30's Friday night.

The weekend will start mild with highs in the mid to upper 50's and finish cooler with highs on either side of 50 degrees on Sunday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Saturday evening in Helena.

Temperatures are cooler next week, with highs in the mid to upper 40's. The average high is 48 degrees, so this is right where we should be for early November. A system will work in on Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the potential for some showers.