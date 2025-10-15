A cool low pressure system continues to sit over the West. This will keep things cool and unsettled on Wednesday. However, temperatures warm up a bit into the mid to upper 40s. There will be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around throughout the day. The majority of the day will be dry, but you may want a rain jacket or umbrella to be safe.

Check out the forecast:

Slow warming trend with periods of rain and mountain snow- Wednesday, October 15

Showers will stick around into Thursday morning, but slowly clearing out into the afternoon and evening as the system departs the region. Rain totals through the end of the week will be fairly light, with at most a couple of tenths of an inch of rain.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The wind starts to get stronger along the Rocky Mountain Front on Thursday, and then widespread gusty winds expected Friday and this weekend. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mpg and gusts over 40 mph.

Beautiful weather is ahead for the weekend with a lot of sunshine both days and temperatures climbing into the 60s by Sunday. However, a storm system starts to move in Sunday evening, so clouds will increase and a few showers are possible. It'll be cooler as highs slip back into the 40s and 50s.

