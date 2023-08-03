Smoke and haze persist while temperatures start to slowly trend down

Happy Thursday!

Today expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms working their way into the southern part of our state. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in southeastern Montana and because of that there is a flood watch in effect until this evening. We may see a stray showers or two in central Montana and along the Hi-line today. Temperatures will remain hot today in the upper 80s and 90s. Widespread smoke and haze will be around with the air quality fluctuating throughout the day.

Friday’s temperature highs drop into the upper 70s, 80s, and low 90s. Partly sunny skies during the day with increased cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours mainly in the southern and eastern Montana.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A light north wind becoming north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Temperature highs expected to be in the upper 60s and 70s with overnight temperatures ranging in the 50s.

Sunday has a chance of showers and storms, generally during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies that will continue into the night. Temperature highs expected in the 70s.

Next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny while Wednesday will be partly sunny. Temperature highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.