Smoke remains east of I-15 and will continue to affect air quality

Happy Tuesday!

An air quality alert is in effect for a lot of Montana east of I-15 until at least 9am this morning. The air quality is going to be unhealthy for many parts of Montana.

A dense smoke advisory is in effect for northeastern Montana until 4pm Wednesday. Visibility less than two to three miles is possible in dense smoke.

Today temperatures will start to warm up from yesterday ranging in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected with widespread smoke and haze mainly in areas east of I-15. Some relief this afternoon in central Montana as the smoke decreases throughout the day.

Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies, increasing temperature highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a chance of showers mainly before midnight. The smoke will continue to decrease from west to east throughout the day improving the air quality throughout the state.

Thursday will bring increasing clouds with some isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms for north-central Montana. Scattered showers and storms are expected in and around the Helena viewing area. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies Friday with isolated showers and storms in north-central MT with a chance of afternoon and evening showers/storms around the Helena area. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

This weekend will bring partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperature highs continue to be around the 70s and low 80s.