Smoky with a chance of thunderstorms today

After a hot and smoky Labor Day, the unseasonably mild air remained in place overnight and many areas woke up Tuesday to mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. However, this afternoon will not be as hot as Monday with a low-pressure center moving through during the evening.

Unfortunately, wildfire smoke from fires burning in central Idaho will continue to impact air quality, resulting in unhealthy conditions at times. Those in sensitive groups should exercise extreme caution if they plan to be outdoors today. Sensitive groups include folks with heart or lung disease (including heart failure and coronary artery disease, or asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), older adults (who may have undiagnosed heart or lung disease), and children.

The smoke may inhibit storms from becoming severe this afternoon in north central Montana, but there remains a severe risk south of Highway 200, where some storms could produce damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. Most areas will see daytime highs dropping into the low to mid-80s, while eastern Montana may still reach the low 90s this afternoon.

As the low pressure system shifts east on Wednesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop east of I-15 later in the day, although severe weather is not anticipated. Starting Thursday, a high pressure ridge will rebuild from the west, leading to a return of hot and dry conditions, with temperatures expected to soar into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s through the weekend.

A Pacific storm system is projected to drop into the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, and there may be a substantial cooldown and widespread precipitation next week. However, significant disagreements in long-range forecast models leave the exact location and timing of next week's system uncertain. Stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches!