Windy and chances of snow/rain in the forecast

WEATHER DISCUSSION: If the recent temperatures have been any indication, it’s starting to feel like winter in North Central Montana. Today’s highs remained in the 40’s with the lows down, a perfect chilly temperature for those participating in the Polar Plunge. Several weather disturbances will move from west to east across Montana over the next several days bringing in windy conditions and snow to the forecast. Seasonable temperatures are expected through the weekend, with slightly warmer temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday.

The main concern will be increasing winds over the weekend, along with increasing chances for snow along the divide. The snow is starting to fall along the divide this morning over the Northern Rockies. Expect periods of snow over the next several days, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect along the Northern Rockies. This could cause slippery roads and reduced visibility. Winds to start to increase tonight, with the winds becoming strong during the day on Saturday. A High Wind Warning starts tonight for portions of the Rocky Mountain Front and Central Montana. This will last until 5 pm on Saturday with possible difficult travel conditions and blowing debris. A High Wind Watch is also in effect further East with possible 85 mph wind gusts impacting the area. This will be in effect from Sunday morning until Monday Morning.

Sunday through Tuesday… Expect a warm front to move in, prompting temperatures to reach into the upper 40’s and 50’s. Strong west winds will accompany the warm front, with gusts up to 50-60 mph at times. Expect warmer air to move into the region behind the warm front, with Tuesday looking to be the warmest day. There will be an increased fire weather concern for grassy areas that have dried out a bit recently, but at this time, no fire highlights are planned.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with lows in the 20’s and windy, 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow and rain in the morning and afternoon. Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the 30’s. 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the 40’s. 15 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and snow. Highs in upper 50’s and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow with partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow, partly sunny with highs in the 40’s.

