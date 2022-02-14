Snow and chillier temperatures make a return this week

The set-up Southwesterly flow will continue on Valentine's Day keeping temperatures mild during the day. A Pacific frontal system approaches throughout the day allowing for clouds to increase and rain or snow showers to break out along the Continental Divide before dinnertime with showers extending further east thereafter. Any rain showers will change over to snow quickly as the front passes through overnight Monday. Snow will continue through the afternoon hours, with the most significant accumulations being in southwestern Montana and areas to the south of I-90. Although, light accumulations and slick travel can be expected throughout central Montana. A secondary cold front will usher in another round of light to moderate snow throughout the area. The greatest impacts will be felt Wednesday morning throughout central Montana. Overall, 1 to 4 inches will accumulate throughout the lower elevations. 3 to 7 inches can be expected for the mountains and areas favored by upsloping (near the Little Belt, Big Belt and Highwood mountains).

Sunday night: Increasing clouds, especially towards daybreak. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A few rain or snow showers will begin to develop after dinnertime, becoming more widespread overnight. High temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures falling through to the 30s into the 20s during the overnight hours as slick spots begin to develop by daybreak.

Tuesday: On and off snow showers, becoming widely scattered after lunchtime. High temperatures in the lower 30s. Snow accumulating a coating to 2 inches, with higher amounts in the Little Belt mountains. Overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 10s. Spotty snow showers with snow becoming more widespread along the Hi-Line later in the night.

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow, clearing out and turning mostly cloudy by the afternoon. A general 1 to 4 inches will accumulate throughout central Montana. High temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s with any snow showers tapering off.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Lingering rain or snow showers possible near the Continental Divide. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Isolated rain and snow showers possible with a weak disturbance traversing the area. Areas near the Continental Divide and south of Great Falls will be favored. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s with some clearing expected.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.