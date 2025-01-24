Snow-covered roads Friday morning

A cold front brought widespread accumulating snow to much of the state overnight, and there are still some areas of snow around this morning (January 24, 2025) in central and southern Montana.

Slick roads across Montana

Due to this snow, roads are snow-covered and/or slick throughout a lot of the state this morning, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to work and school.

There are also areas of reduced visibility in central and southern Montana this morning where it is still snowing and there are some areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in locations east of I-15.

The steadier snow will taper off as we go through this morning, so road conditions will be better for the evening commute, but there will still be some scattered snow showers around through tonight.

Be safe out there and have a fantastic Friday!