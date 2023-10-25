Snow-covered roads, icy conditions, and cold temperatures

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for a lot of central, western, southwestern, and northeastern Montana now/6pm Wednesday until 6pm Wednesday, 12pm/6pm Thursday or 6am Friday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the West Glacier area. 4 to 15 inches of snow accumulation is possible elsewhere.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for south central and southeastern Montana now until Thursday evening. 4 to 6 inches of heavy mixed precipitation is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the East Glacier area until 12pm Wednesday and for central, north central, southwestern, southern, and eastern Montana now/6pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday/6am Friday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

Today widespread snow showers, especially in the morning across the state. Cold temperature highs in the upper teens and low to mid 20s. Breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds around 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Winds today will cause drifting snow and it will impact road conditions. Also impacting road conditions are the snow-covered roads with a layer of ice underneath. From this morning through Thursday evening, we can see 1 to 12” of additional snow fall, eastern Montana getting most of the precipitation.

Thursday a second disturbance enters Montana and snow will fall mainly before noon. Patchy fog is in the forecast as well, between 9 am and noon. Cold temperature highs in the teens and 20s. Friday has a chance of snow before noon, mostly cloudy, and a light wind between 5 and 10 mph.

Saturday has a slight chance of snow before noon as well. Mostly cloudy during the day with temperature highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.