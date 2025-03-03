Snow develops Monday afternoon and evening

After a picture perfect first weekend of March, it will feel more wintry as we kick off the work week. Widespread light snow develops Monday afternoon as a low pressure center moves by to the south of Montana. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 30s in central Montana and the low to mid 40s in eastern Montana.

MTN News

Snow accumulation will primarily be limited until after sunset tonight, when roads could become slippery in some areas. Most of central Montana can expect less than an inch or two of snow by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s tonight, which will cause any melted snow to refreeze, resulting in icy spots for the Tuesday morning commute.

Cooler weather sticks around throughout most of the work week. On Tuesday, daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s, with decreasing clouds. The wind will pick up on Wednesday, leading temperatures to rise into the 40s with plentiful sunshine. Another disturbance will pass through on Thursday, bringing increased cloud cover and a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s in central Montana and the lower 40s for the Hi-Line.

A warming trend is ahead for Friday and into the weekend as high pressure builds in again. However, this time, the wind will be much stronger. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, and then into the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News