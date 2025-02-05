Snow ends Wednesday afternoon; Next round of snow moves in Friday morning

Widespread snow showers are quickly coming to an end as the storm system departs the area. Arctic air is still entrenched over north-central Montana, but it will retreat slightly north today. As a result, daytime highs in southwest Montana, including Helena, will rise into the mid 10s to low 20s. Meanwhile, it remains frigid across the rest of the region, with high temperatures in the -0s for the Rocky Mountain Front and in the 0s for central and eastern Montana. Some sunshine is expected to break through during the afternoon and evening.

A west-northwest breeze will pick up during the afternoon, with sustained winds of 5-15 mph, gusting as high as 25-35 mph. Blowing snow is possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and on and around the US-87 corridor from Great Falls to Lewistown, especially in Judith Basin County. Due to the light consistency of the snow, this could lead to whiteout conditions. Please use extreme caution if you are heading over any mountain passes today.



Tonight will be very cold on the Hi-Line, with temperatures dipping to -20° and -10°. The wind direction will shift to the southwest tonight, maintaining the threat of blowing snow into the night for the same areas. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the night, moving from below 0° to the 0s and 10s by Thursday morning.

We can expect nicer weather on Thursday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. Highs will reach the 10s and low to mid 20s in most locations. A few mountain snow showers are possible, but it should otherwise be dry.

Widespread snow returns to the region on Friday morning as another system moves through. Snow will overspread central Montana from south to north. This time, the wind will be a bit stronger, with sustained speeds between 10-20 mph, increasing the threat of blowing and drifting snow across Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus counties. Daytime highs will be in the upper 0s and low to mid 10s, with the snow expected to end fairly quickly Friday evening.

For this weekend, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow possible on Sunday, especially in the evening and overnight hours. It won't be as cold, with highs in the 10s and low to mid 20s. Wind speeds will remain between 10-20 mph.

More light snow is likely early next week as a couple of systems traverse the area. Temperatures will begin to drop again, with highs returning to the low to mid 10s and 0s on Monday and Tuesday.