Snow for some areas, windy for others

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures begin to cool down a bit with low temperatures tonight in the low to upper 20’s and 30’s. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy night across the region as winds taper down a bit for the Rocky Mountain Front through the overnight hours. For Eastern portions, expect another breezy/windy night. For Monday, high temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

A Pacific cold front has moved in through North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. This, combined with an upper-level trough will bring mountain and mountain adjacent snow and cooler temperatures to the area that started today and through Monday evening.

The most impactful snow will be in the Little Belts, Bears Paw, and Little Snowy Mountains this evening through early Monday morning.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory (purple) in place through 5 pm Monday, a Winter Storm Warning (pink) in place through 11 am Monday, and a Blizzard Warning (red) in place through 4 am Monday.

Additionally, due to the cold front, strong flow, and a strong surface pressure gradient, it will be windy across North-central Montana through this evening with wind speeds and gusts gradually dying down from west to east.

The High Wind Warnings were allowed to expire since winds have been continuing to taper off while the warning in Cascade County was cancelled. Meanwhile, high winds are still expected in Fergus county and downwind from the Bears Paw through the next couple hours.

On Monday the upper-level trough remains over North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. Snow will gradually end by Monday evening. On Tuesday an upper-level ridge builds back in over North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana.

This will remain over the area on Wednesday which will warm up temperatures and bring dry weather to the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Windy conditions and mountain snow return on Thursday with warmer and mostly dry conditions to next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with lows in 20’s/30’s. Breezy and windy conditions. Lower elevation and mountain elevation snow accumulation.

MONDAY: Chances of additional snow accumulation that will taper off through the evening. Partly sunny to mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s. Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s/40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow. Mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.