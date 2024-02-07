Snow showers become more widespread as the day progresses

Happy Wednesday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11am for portions of north-central and northeastern Montana.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11am Thursday for portions of central and north-central Montana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northeastern Montana until 5am Friday, for central/north-central/southwest Montana from now/11am Wednesday until 11am Thursday, for southern Montana from now/11am Wednesday until 5am/11am Thursday, and for western Montana from 5pm Wednesday until 11am Thursday.

Today and tomorrow there will be areas of light to moderate snow around. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast. A coating to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations over both days for central and north-central Montana. Temperature highs will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday there will be scattered areas of snow around with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Saturday skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers around. Temperature highs will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Conditions will be a bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Tuesday will have a bit more sunshine with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of snow. Temperature highs will be in the 20s and 30s.