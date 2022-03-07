Snow showers impacting Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes

The set-up

A brief shift in wind direction on Monday will allow for temperatures to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in many areas. This will be short-lived as an arctic cold front traverses the area during the late afternoon and early evening. Snow squalls featuring bursts of moderate to heavy snow during the evening commute, tapering to light snow showers overnight and throughout the day Tuesday. A chilly airmass settles in midweek with gradually warming temperatures as we approach the weekend.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with increasing clouds towards dawn. Temperatures fall into the mid 10s. The north-northwest wind switches to the southwesterly direction at 10-15mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, becoming overcast in the evening. Temperatures warm into the lower 40s. Rain and snow showers develop from noon to 4pm across the region with any rain quickly changing to snow as the front moves through. A quick burst of moderate to heavy snowfall is possible during the evening commute. Light snow showers continue overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 10s.

Tuesday: Scattered, light snow showers gradually tapering during the evening. High temperatures in the lower 20s but temperatures falling through the 10s throughout the day. Low temperatures -5 to 5 degrees. Flurries and light snow showers continue.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Very chilly. High temperatures 0 to 15 degrees. Wind chills as lows as -10 to -30. Overnight lows -5 to -15.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Low temperatures -5 to 5 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into lower 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Snow showers develop at night. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. High temperatures in the mid 40s.