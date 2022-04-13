Snow lingers into Wednesday, record-breaking cold likely

As the storm departs it will strengthen, with more snow showers filling into northeastern Montana late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Another disturbance brings the threat of snow showers to southern Montana again on Thursday night into Friday.

Temperatures gradually rebound to near seasonable averages by next week!

Tuesday night: Snow showers, becoming widely scattered. Mostly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 0s and low 10s. A northerly wind sustained at 10-15 MPH.

MTN

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers, more activity in eastern Montana. High temperatures in the mid 20s. A north-northwesterly breeze sustained at 10-15 MPH. Overnight low temperatures in the single digits, with wind chills as low as -10.

Thursday: Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Northerly wind at 5-10 MPH. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 10s. Scattered snow showers developing overnight, particularly in the Helena area.

Friday: Snow showers taper with mostly cloudy skies thereafter. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 10s.

Saturday: Scattered snow showers possible. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 10s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A stray snow shower is possible. High temperatures in the lower 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 10s and low 20s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid 50s.