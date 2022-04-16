Snow showers on Saturday, clearing out in time for Easter egg hunts

A system will bring another round of accumulating snow to portions of central Montana. The snow falls during the day which will lead to lighter accumulations with the high April sun angle. Currently it is about the same angle it will be in August, therefore making it difficult for snow to accumulate. Models have hinted at a burst of moderate to heavy snow at the onset Saturday afternoon. If heavy enough, it could overcome the warm surface and cause accumulating snow. As of now, it looks as though the Hi-Line and northeastern Montana as well as pass levels have the best chance for accumulating snow. The snow will primarily fall after the sun goes down on Saturday for the Hi-Line making for easier snow accumulation.

Another system brings some rain and snow showers to the area on Tuesday. Following that system, a ridge will build in providing a brief break from the active weather for Wednesday and part of Thursday before the weather looks to turn active once again towards the end of the upcoming week.

Friday night: Partly Cloudy and cold. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 0s and lower 10s.

Saturday: Snow showers develop during the afternoon and evening. A brief burst of moderate to heavy snow is possible. Snow accumulation should generally remain under an inch with the high April sun angle. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 10s. Snow continues overnight for the Hi-Line but tapering in central Montana.

Easter Sunday: Lingering snow showers, especially for north-central Montana. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 10s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High temperatures in the upper 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Scattered rain and snow showers with gusty winds. High temperatures in the upper 40s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain and snow showers for the mountains. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Scattered rain showers, with mountain snow showers. Highs in the low 50s.

